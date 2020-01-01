Intel Core i7 6850K vs i5 9600K
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 6850K against the 3.7 GHz i5 9600K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6850K
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9600K
- Newer - released 2 years and 4 months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i7 6850K – 95 vs 140 Watt
- 21% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
482
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2652
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2445
Core i5 9600K +15%
2817
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6850K +2%
11327
11067
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
986
Core i5 9600K +14%
1126
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6850K +5%
5789
5536
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 30, 2016
|October 8, 2018
|Launch price
|628 USD
|263 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Broadwell E
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-6850K
|i5-9600K
|Socket
|LGA-2011-3
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|6
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|15MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|140 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 6850K official page
|Intel Core i5 9600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|40
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
