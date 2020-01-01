Intel Core i7 6900K vs i5 8400
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i7 6900K with 8-cores against the 2.8 GHz i5 8400 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
75
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
25
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6900K
- Has 11 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8400
- Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Core i7 6900K – 65 vs 140 Watt
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
417
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2295
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2361
Core i5 8400 +3%
2422
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6900K +44%
13501
9367
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1022
Core i5 8400 +1%
1036
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6900K +75%
7706
4398
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 30, 2016
|October 5, 2017
|Launch price
|1089 USD
|182 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Broadwell E
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-6900K
|i5-8400
|Socket
|LGA-2011-3
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|6
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|140 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 6900K official page
|Intel Core i5 8400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|40
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 6900K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i7 6900K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Intel Core i7 6900K or i9 10900
- Intel Core i7 6900K or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
- Intel Core i7 6900K or i7 8700K
- Intel Core i5 8400 or i5 10600K
- Intel Core i5 8400 or i9 9900K
- Intel Core i5 8400 or i5 1035G1
- Intel Core i5 8400 or i5 9400
- Intel Core i5 8400 or i5 8500