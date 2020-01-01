Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 6900K or Core i5 8400: what's better?

Intel Core i7 6900K vs i5 8400

Intel Core i7 6900K
Intel Core i7 6900K
VS
Intel Core i5 8400
Intel Core i5 8400

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i7 6900K with 8-cores against the 2.8 GHz i5 8400 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 8400 and 6900K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6900K
  • Has 11 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8400
  • Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Core i7 6900K – 65 vs 140 Watt
  • Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 6900K
2361
Core i5 8400 +3%
2422
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6900K +44%
13501
Core i5 8400
9367
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 6900K
1022
Core i5 8400 +1%
1036
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6900K +75%
7706
Core i5 8400
4398

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 6900K and i5 8400

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 30, 2016 October 5, 2017
Launch price 1089 USD 182 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Broadwell E Coffee Lake
Model number i7-6900K i5-8400
Socket LGA-2011-3 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU No Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 6
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.7 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 28x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 9MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 140 W 65 W
Max. temperature - 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 6900K official page Intel Core i5 8400 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 40 16
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 8400 or i7 6900K?
EnglishРусский