Intel Core i7 6900K vs i5 9400F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i7 6900K with 8-cores against the 2.9 GHz i5 9400F with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6900K
- Has 11 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400F
- Newer - released 2 years and 7 months later
- Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Core i7 6900K – 65 vs 140 Watt
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
416
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2399
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2361
Core i5 9400F +6%
2497
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6900K +40%
13501
9630
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1022
Core i5 9400F +5%
1070
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6900K +72%
7706
4470
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 30, 2016
|January 7, 2019
|Launch price
|1089 USD
|189 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Broadwell E
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-6900K
|i5-9400F
|Socket
|LGA-2011-3
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|6
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|140 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 6900K official page
|Intel Core i5 9400F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|40
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i9 10900K or Intel Core i7 6900K
- Intel Core i9 9900K or Intel Core i7 6900K
- AMD Ryzen 7 2700X or Intel Core i7 6900K
- Intel Core i5 8400 or Intel Core i7 6900K
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core i5 9400F
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel Core i5 9400F
- Intel Core i5 10600 or Intel Core i5 9400F
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or Intel Core i5 9400F
- Intel Core i7 1165G7 or Intel Core i5 9400F