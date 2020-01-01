Intel Core i7 6950X vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i7 6950X with 10-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
86
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
39
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
76
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
69
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6950X
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 4 physical cores more
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Newer - released 3 years and 1 month later
- Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Core i7 6950X – 65 vs 140 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
410
Ryzen 5 3600 +17%
481
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6950X +40%
5027
3583
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2427
Ryzen 5 3600 +8%
2616
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17498
Ryzen 5 3600 +2%
17906
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
958
Ryzen 5 3600 +34%
1282
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6950X +22%
8974
7365
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 30, 2016
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|1723 USD
|199 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Broadwell E
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-6950X
|-
|Socket
|LGA-2011-3
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|140 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 6950X official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|40
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Ryzen 9 3900X vs Core i7 6950X
- Ryzen 9 3900XT vs Core i7 6950X
- Ryzen 7 2700X vs Core i7 6950X
- Core i7 9700K vs Core i7 6950X
- Ryzen Threadripper 1950X vs Core i7 6950X
- Core i7 1065G7 vs Ryzen 5 3600
- Core i7 10700K vs Ryzen 5 3600
- Core i3 10100 vs Ryzen 5 3600
- Core i5 10600 vs Ryzen 5 3600
- Ryzen 5 3600XT vs Ryzen 5 3600