Intel Core i7 6950X vs AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i7 6950X with 10-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 2700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6950X
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 9 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer - released 1 year and 11 months later
- Consumes up to 25% less energy than the Core i7 6950X – 105 vs 140 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
410
411
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6950X +26%
5027
3988
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2427
Ryzen 7 2700X +1%
2449
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17498
Ryzen 7 2700X +1%
17738
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
958
Ryzen 7 2700X +11%
1067
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6950X +29%
8974
6944
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 30, 2016
|April 19, 2018
|Launch price
|1723 USD
|329 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Broadwell E
|Zen+
|Model number
|i7-6950X
|-
|Socket
|LGA-2011-3
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|140 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|85°C
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 6950X official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 2700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|40
|20
