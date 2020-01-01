Intel Core i7 6950X vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i7 6950X with 10-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6950X
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Newer - released 3 years and 1 month later
- Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Core i7 6950X – 65 vs 140 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
410
Ryzen 7 3700X +20%
494
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6950X +2%
5027
4905
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2427
Ryzen 7 3700X +13%
2739
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17498
Ryzen 7 3700X +33%
23213
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
958
Ryzen 7 3700X +35%
1295
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6950X +4%
8974
8633
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 30, 2016
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|1723 USD
|329 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Broadwell E
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-6950X
|-
|Socket
|LGA-2011-3
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|140 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 6950X official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|40
|20
