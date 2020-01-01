Intel Core i7 6950X vs AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i7 6950X with 10-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6950X
- Supports quad-channel memory
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
- Newer - released 4 years and 2 months later
- Has 39 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Consumes up to 25% less energy than the Core i7 6950X – 105 vs 140 Watt
- 34% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Has 2 physical cores more
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
410
Ryzen 9 3900XT +30%
533
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5027
Ryzen 9 3900XT +50%
7521
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2427
Ryzen 9 3900XT +18%
2856
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17498
Ryzen 9 3900XT +92%
33631
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
958
Ryzen 9 3900XT +39%
1332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8974
Ryzen 9 3900XT +41%
12655
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 30, 2016
|July 7, 2020
|Launch price
|1723 USD
|499 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Broadwell E
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-6950X
|-
|Socket
|LGA-2011-3
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|12
|Threads
|20
|24
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|140 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 6950X official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|40
|20
