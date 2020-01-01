Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 6950X or Ryzen 9 3900XT: what's better?

Intel Core i7 6950X vs AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT

Intel Core i7 6950X
Intel Core i7 6950X
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i7 6950X with 10-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3900XT and 6950X
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6950X
  • Supports quad-channel memory
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
  • Newer - released 4 years and 2 months later
  • Has 39 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Consumes up to 25% less energy than the Core i7 6950X – 105 vs 140 Watt
  • 34% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Has 2 physical cores more

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6950X
5027
Ryzen 9 3900XT +50%
7521
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 6950X
2427
Ryzen 9 3900XT +18%
2856
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6950X
17498
Ryzen 9 3900XT +92%
33631
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6950X
8974
Ryzen 9 3900XT +41%
12655

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 6950X and AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 30, 2016 July 7, 2020
Launch price 1723 USD 499 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Broadwell E Zen 2
Model number i7-6950X -
Socket LGA-2011-3 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 10 12
Threads 20 24
Base Frequency 3 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 38x
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 19.2 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 140 W 105 W
Max. temperature - 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 6950X official page AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 40 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT or Intel Core i7 6950X?
EnglishРусский