We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i7 6950X with 10-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1950X and 6950X
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6950X
  • Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 1950X – 140 vs 180 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X
  • Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 6 physical cores more
  • Newer - released 1 year and 2 months later
  • Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 6950X and AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 30, 2016 August 10, 2017
Launch price 1723 USD 999 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Broadwell E Zen
Model number i7-6950X -
Socket LGA-2011-3 sTR4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 10 16
Threads 20 32
Base Frequency 3 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 34x
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 9.6 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 140 W 180 W
Max. temperature - 68°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 2048 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 79.47 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 6950X official page AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 40 60

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X or Intel Core i7 6950X?
