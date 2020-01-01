Intel Core i7 6950X vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i7 6950X with 10-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6950X
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 1950X – 140 vs 180 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X
- Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 6 physical cores more
- Newer - released 1 year and 2 months later
- Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5027
6722
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 6950X +6%
2427
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17498
26739
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
958
1049
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8974
11400
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 30, 2016
|August 10, 2017
|Launch price
|1723 USD
|999 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Broadwell E
|Zen
|Model number
|i7-6950X
|-
|Socket
|LGA-2011-3
|sTR4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|16
|Threads
|20
|32
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|9.6 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|140 W
|180 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|68°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|2048 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|79.47 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 6950X official page
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|40
|60
