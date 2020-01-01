Intel Core i7 6950X vs i5 9400F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i7 6950X with 10-cores against the 2.9 GHz i5 9400F with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6950X
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 4 physical cores more
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400F
- Newer - released 2 years and 7 months later
- Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Core i7 6950X – 65 vs 140 Watt
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
410
Core i5 9400F +1%
416
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6950X +110%
5027
2399
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2427
Core i5 9400F +3%
2497
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6950X +82%
17498
9630
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
958
Core i5 9400F +12%
1070
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6950X +101%
8974
4470
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 30, 2016
|January 7, 2019
|Launch price
|1723 USD
|189 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Broadwell E
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-6950X
|i5-9400F
|Socket
|LGA-2011-3
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|20
|6
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|140 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 6950X official page
|Intel Core i5 9400F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|40
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
