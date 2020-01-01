Intel Core i7 6950X vs i5 9600K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i7 6950X with 10-cores against the 3.7 GHz i5 9600K with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6950X
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 4 physical cores more
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9600K
- Newer - released 2 years and 4 months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i7 6950X – 95 vs 140 Watt
- 31% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
410
Core i5 9600K +18%
482
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6950X +90%
5027
2652
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2427
Core i5 9600K +16%
2817
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6950X +58%
17498
11067
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
958
Core i5 9600K +18%
1126
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6950X +62%
8974
5536
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 30, 2016
|October 8, 2018
|Launch price
|1723 USD
|263 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Broadwell E
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-6950X
|i5-9600K
|Socket
|LGA-2011-3
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|20
|6
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|140 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 6950X official page
|Intel Core i5 9600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|40
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
