We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i7 6950X with 10-cores against the 3 GHz i7 5960X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between and 6950X
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6950X
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 14 versus 22 nanometers
  • Newer - released 1 year and 10 months later
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6950X +36%
17202
Core i7 5960X
12665
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 6950X and i7 5960X

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 30, 2016 August 29, 2014
Launch price 1723 USD 1059 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Broadwell E Haswell E
Model number i7-6950X i7-5960X
Socket LGA-2011-3 LGA-2011-3
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 10 8
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 3 GHz 3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 30x
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 20MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 2.6 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 22 nm
TDP 140 W 140 W

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133 DDR4-2133
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 6950X official page Intel Core i7 5960X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 40 40
Instruction Set - SSE4.2, AVX-2

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 5960X or i7 6950X?
