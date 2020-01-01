Intel Core i7 6950X vs i7 5960X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i7 6950X with 10-cores against the 3 GHz i7 5960X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6950X
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 14 versus 22 nanometers
- Newer - released 1 year and 10 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 6950X +3%
409
398
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6950X +29%
4873
3783
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 6950X +19%
2365
1984
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6950X +36%
17202
12665
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 6950X +23%
942
766
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6950X +36%
8926
6581
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 30, 2016
|August 29, 2014
|Launch price
|1723 USD
|1059 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Broadwell E
|Haswell E
|Model number
|i7-6950X
|i7-5960X
|Socket
|LGA-2011-3
|LGA-2011-3
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|30x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|2.6 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|22 nm
|TDP
|140 W
|140 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133
|DDR4-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 6950X official page
|Intel Core i7 5960X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|40
|40
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.2, AVX-2
