Intel Core i7 7500U vs AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i7 7500U with 2-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- Newer - released 2 years and 4 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.7 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- Around 1.66 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
348
Ryzen 5 3500U +2%
356
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
741
Ryzen 5 3500U +97%
1459
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1994
1994
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3632
Ryzen 5 3500U +95%
7094
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7500U +32%
814
617
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1813
Ryzen 5 3500U +47%
2661
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 30, 2016
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i7-7500U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 620
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7500U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
1 (7.7%)
12 (92.3%)
Total votes: 13
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U vs Intel Core i7 7500U
- Intel Core i5 8250U vs i7 7500U
- Intel Core i5 10210U vs i7 7500U
- Intel Core i5 1035G4 vs i7 7500U
- Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs i7 7500U
- Intel Core i5 10300H vs AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- Intel Core i5 1035G4 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- AMD Ryzen 5 4600U vs Ryzen 5 3500U
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200G vs Ryzen 5 3500U