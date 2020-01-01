Intel Core i7 7500U vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i7 7500U with 2-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Newer - released 3 years and 4 months later
- Has 4 physical cores more
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Around 34.17 GB/s (100%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
348
Ryzen 5 4500U +28%
444
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
741
Ryzen 5 4500U +165%
1960
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1994
Ryzen 5 4500U +23%
2462
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3632
Ryzen 5 4500U +206%
11129
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
814
Ryzen 5 4500U +30%
1055
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1813
Ryzen 5 4500U +138%
4322
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 30, 2016
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-7500U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 620
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|2
|6
|Threads
|4
|6
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7500U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
