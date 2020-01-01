Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 7500U or Ryzen 7 2700U: what's better?

Intel Core i7 7500U vs AMD Ryzen 7 2700U

Intel Core i7 7500U
Intel Core i7 7500U
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 2700U
AMD Ryzen 7 2700U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i7 7500U with 2-cores against the 2.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 2700U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2700U and 7500U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 2700U
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Newer - released 1 year and 2 months later
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.8 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
  • Around 1.66 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 7500U +18%
1994
Ryzen 7 2700U
1686
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7500U
3632
Ryzen 7 2700U +81%
6581
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7500U
1813
Ryzen 7 2700U +24%
2240

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 7500U and AMD Ryzen 7 2700U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released August 30, 2016 October 26, 2017
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Kaby Lake Zen
Model number i7-7500U -
Socket BGA-1356 FP5
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 620 Radeon Vega 10

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
Base Frequency 2.7 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.8 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 22x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 34.1 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 7500U official page AMD Ryzen 7 2700U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 12
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 2700U or Intel Core i7 7500U?
EnglishРусский