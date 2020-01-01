Intel Core i7 7500U vs i3 1005G1
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i7 7500U against the 1.2 GHz i3 1005G1. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7500U
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.5 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1005G1
- Newer - released 2 years and 11 months later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
348
Core i3 1005G1 +16%
402
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
741
Core i3 1005G1 +25%
929
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1994
Core i3 1005G1 +15%
2291
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3632
Core i3 1005G1 +45%
5257
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
814
Core i3 1005G1 +16%
947
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1813
Core i3 1005G1 +5%
1910
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 30, 2016
|August 1, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|281 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i7-7500U
|i3-1005G1
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Multiplier
|-
|12x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7500U official page
|Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|-
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U vs Intel Core i7 7500U
- Intel Core i5 8265U vs i7 7500U
- Intel Core i7 10510U vs i7 7500U
- Intel Core i7 8550U vs i7 7500U
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs i7 7500U
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U vs Intel Core i3 1005G1
- Intel Core i5 1035G4 vs i3 1005G1
- Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs i3 1005G1
- AMD Ryzen 3 4300U vs Intel Core i3 1005G1
- Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs i3 1005G1