Intel Core i7 7500U vs i3 7100U
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i7 7500U against the 2.4 GHz i3 7100U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7500U
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7500U +69%
348
206
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7500U +67%
741
443
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 7500U +45%
1994
1379
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7500U +34%
3632
2714
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7500U +36%
814
598
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7500U +34%
1813
1353
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 30, 2016
|August 30, 2016
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i7-7500U
|i3-7100U
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 620
|Intel HD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7500U official page
|Intel Core i3 7100U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
