Intel Core i7 7500U vs i3 8130U
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i7 7500U against the 2.2 GHz i3 8130U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7500U
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.5 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8130U
- Newer - released 1 year and 5 months later
- Around 3.4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7500U +1%
348
346
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
741
Core i3 8130U +4%
774
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 7500U +4%
1994
1911
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7500U +1%
3632
3601
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7500U +5%
814
776
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7500U +13%
1813
1598
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 30, 2016
|February 12, 2018
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i7-7500U
|i3-8130U
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|24x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7500U official page
|Intel Core i3 8130U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
