Intel Core i7 7500U vs i3 8145U
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i7 7500U against the 2.1 GHz i3 8145U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8145U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Newer - released 2 years later
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- Around 3.4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7500U +18%
348
296
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7500U +14%
741
650
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1994
Core i3 8145U +4%
2076
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3632
Core i3 8145U +2%
3712
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7500U +19%
814
686
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7500U +16%
1813
1567
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 30, 2016
|August 28, 2018
|Launch price
|-
|281 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Whiskey Lake
|Model number
|i7-7500U
|i3-8145U
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7500U official page
|Intel Core i3 8145U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
