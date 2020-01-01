Intel Core i7 7500U vs i3 8300
We compared two CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i7 7500U (laptop) with 2-cores against the 3.7 GHz i3 8300 (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
62
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
13
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
57
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
44
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7500U
- Consumes up to 76% less energy than the Core i3 8300 – 15 vs 62 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8300
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
- Around 3.4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
348
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
741
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1994
Core i3 8300 +15%
2300
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3632
Core i3 8300 +72%
6261
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7500U +16%
814
701
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7500U +15%
1813
1578
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 30, 2016
|April 3, 2018
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-7500U
|i3-8300
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|-
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|62 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7500U official page
|Intel Core i3 8300 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
