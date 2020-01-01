Intel Core i7 7500U vs i5 1035G4
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i7 7500U with 2-cores against the 1.1 GHz i5 1035G4 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G4
- Newer - released 2 years and 11 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Around 21.53 GB/s (63%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.7 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
348
Core i5 1035G4 +18%
411
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
741
Core i5 1035G4 +61%
1191
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1994
Core i5 1035G4 +17%
2325
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3632
Core i5 1035G4 +122%
8052
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
814
Core i5 1035G4 +43%
1166
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1813
Core i5 1035G4 +116%
3910
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 30, 2016
|August 1, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i7-7500U
|i5-1035G4
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 620
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|11x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|55.63 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7500U official page
|Intel Core i5 1035G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|-
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U and Intel Core i7 7500U
- Intel Core i5 8265U and Intel Core i7 7500U
- Intel Core i7 10510U and Intel Core i7 7500U
- Intel Core i7 8550U and Intel Core i7 7500U
- Intel Core i7 1165G7 and Intel Core i7 7500U
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U and Intel Core i5 1035G4
- Intel Core i5 10210U and Intel Core i5 1035G4
- Intel Core i5 1035G7 and Intel Core i5 1035G4
- Intel Core i7 1165G7 and Intel Core i5 1035G4
- Intel Core i5 1135G7 and Intel Core i5 1035G4