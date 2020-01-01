Intel Core i7 7500U vs i5 7300HQ
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i7 7500U with 2-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 7300HQ with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7500U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 7300HQ – 15 vs 45 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 7300HQ
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 3.4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
348
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
741
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 7500U +2%
1994
1955
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3632
Core i5 7300HQ +39%
5042
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
814
Core i5 7300HQ +8%
878
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1813
Core i5 7300HQ +54%
2793
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 30, 2016
|January 3, 2017
|Launch price
|-
|250 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i7-7500U
|i5-7300HQ
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 620
|Intel HD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7500U official page
|Intel Core i5 7300HQ official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
