Intel Core i7 7500U vs i5 8265U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i7 7500U with 2-cores against the 1.6 GHz i5 8265U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8265U
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Newer - released 2 years later
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- Around 3.4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
348
Core i5 8265U +15%
399
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
741
Core i5 8265U +79%
1326
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1994
Core i5 8265U +7%
2143
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3632
Core i5 8265U +69%
6139
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
814
Core i5 8265U +11%
904
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1813
Core i5 8265U +12%
2027
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 30, 2016
|August 28, 2018
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Whiskey Lake
|Model number
|i7-7500U
|i5-8265U
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|16x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7500U official page
|Intel Core i5 8265U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
