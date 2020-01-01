Intel Core i7 7500U vs i5 9300H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i7 7500U with 2-cores against the 2.4 GHz i5 9300H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7500U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 9300H – 15 vs 45 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9300H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Newer - released 2 years and 8 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- Around 7.7 GB/s (23%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
348
Core i5 9300H +18%
410
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
741
Core i5 9300H +141%
1789
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1994
Core i5 9300H +21%
2407
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3632
Core i5 9300H +117%
7875
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
814
Core i5 9300H +26%
1028
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1813
Core i5 9300H +76%
3197
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 30, 2016
|April 23, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-7500U
|i5-9300H
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|41.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7500U official page
|Intel Core i5 9300H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
