Intel Core i7 7500U vs i7 10510U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i7 7500U with 2-cores against the 1.8 GHz i7 10510U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10510U
- Newer - released 3 years later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 40% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- Around 7.56 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
348
Core i7 10510U +28%
445
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
741
Core i7 10510U +102%
1499
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1994
Core i7 10510U +20%
2401
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3632
Core i7 10510U +93%
6995
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7500U +9%
814
747
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1813
Core i7 10510U +57%
2842
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 30, 2016
|August 21, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-7500U
|i7-10510U
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|41.66 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7500U official page
|Intel Core i7 10510U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 7500U or Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Intel Core i7 7500U or AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Intel Core i7 7500U or Intel Core i5 8250U
- Intel Core i7 7500U or Intel Core i7 8550U
- Intel Core i7 7500U or Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Intel Core i7 10510U or Intel Core i7 10750H
- Intel Core i7 10510U or AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Intel Core i7 10510U or Intel Core i5 10210U
- Intel Core i7 10510U or AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
- Intel Core i7 10510U or Intel Core i5 1035G4