Intel Core i7 7500U vs i7 1065G7
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i7 7500U with 2-cores against the 1.3 GHz i7 1065G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Newer - released 2 years and 11 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
348
Core i7 1065G7 +28%
446
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
741
Core i7 1065G7 +106%
1530
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1994
Core i7 1065G7 +25%
2496
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3632
Core i7 1065G7 +146%
8943
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
814
Core i7 1065G7 +43%
1166
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1813
Core i7 1065G7 +122%
4026
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 30, 2016
|August 1, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i7-7500U
|i7-1065G7
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 620
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Multiplier
|-
|13x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7500U official page
|Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|-
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
