Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 7700 or Ryzen 3 3200G: what's better?

Intel Core i7 7700 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200G

Intel Core i7 7700
Intel Core i7 7700
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
AMD Ryzen 3 3200G

We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 7700 against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3200G and 7700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
  • Newer - released 2 years and 9 months later
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 7.95 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700 +48%
2154
Ryzen 3 3200G
1456
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700 +12%
2520
Ryzen 3 3200G
2254
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700 +20%
8696
Ryzen 3 3200G
7253
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700 +22%
1135
Ryzen 3 3200G
933
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700 +53%
4485
Ryzen 3 3200G
2933

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 7700 and AMD Ryzen 3 3200G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2017 September 30, 2019
Launch price 312 USD 99 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Kaby Lake Zen+
Model number i7-7700 -
Socket LGA-1151 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 12 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 7700 official page AMD Ryzen 3 3200G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 3200G or Intel Core i7 7700?
EnglishРусский