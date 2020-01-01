Intel Core i7 7700 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 7700 against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
79
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
22
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
49
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
53
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Newer - released 2 years and 9 months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 7.95 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700 +6%
418
394
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700 +48%
2154
1456
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700 +12%
2520
2254
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700 +20%
8696
7253
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700 +22%
1135
933
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700 +53%
4485
2933
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|September 30, 2019
|Launch price
|312 USD
|99 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i7-7700
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7700 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 or i7 7700
- Intel Core i7 10700K or i7 7700
- AMD Ryzen 5 2600 or Intel Core i7 7700
- Intel Core i7 7700K or i7 7700
- Intel Core i7 10700 or i7 7700
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U or Ryzen 3 3200G
- Intel Core i5 1035G4 or AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Intel Core i3 10110U or AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- AMD Ryzen 3 4300G or Ryzen 3 3200G