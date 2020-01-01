Intel Core i7 7700 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 7700 with 4-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
79
86
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
22
39
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
49
76
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
53
69
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 2 years and 6 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Around 11.92 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
418
Ryzen 5 3600 +15%
481
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2154
Ryzen 5 3600 +66%
3583
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2520
Ryzen 5 3600 +4%
2616
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8696
Ryzen 5 3600 +106%
17906
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1135
Ryzen 5 3600 +13%
1282
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4485
Ryzen 5 3600 +64%
7365
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|312 USD
|199 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-7700
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7700 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
3 (21.4%)
11 (78.6%)
Total votes: 14
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel Core i7 7700
- Intel Core i3 10100 or Intel Core i7 7700
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or Intel Core i7 7700
- Intel Core i5 10400 or Intel Core i7 7700
- Intel Core i5 9400F or Intel Core i7 7700
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i7 10700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i3 10100 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i5 10600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT or AMD Ryzen 5 3600