Intel Core i7 7700 vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 7700 (desktop) with 4-cores against the 3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600H (laptop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
79
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
22
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
49
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
53
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
- Newer - released 3 years later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 32.51 GB/s (91%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i7 7700 – 45 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
418
Ryzen 5 4600H +9%
455
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2154
Ryzen 5 4600H +57%
3389
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700 +1%
2520
2507
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8696
Ryzen 5 4600H +75%
15236
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700 +4%
1135
1092
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700 +1%
4485
4431
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|January 6, 2020
|Launch price
|312 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-7700
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7700 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
