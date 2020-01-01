Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 7700 or Ryzen 7 2700: what's better?

Intel Core i7 7700 vs AMD Ryzen 7 2700

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 7700 with 4-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 2700 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2700 and 7700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 2700
  • Has 4 physical cores more
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 7.95 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700
2101
Ryzen 7 2700 +62%
3395
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700 +14%
2476
Ryzen 7 2700
2181
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700
8604
Ryzen 7 2700 +80%
15502
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700 +19%
1119
Ryzen 7 2700
937
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700
4415
Ryzen 7 2700 +44%
6354

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 7700 and AMD Ryzen 7 2700

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2017 April 19, 2018
Launch price 312 USD 299 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Kaby Lake Zen+
Model number i7-7700 -
Socket LGA-1151 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.8 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 12 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 7700 official page AMD Ryzen 7 2700 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 2700 or Intel Core i7 7700?
