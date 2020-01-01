Intel Core i7 7700 vs AMD Ryzen 7 2700
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 7700 with 4-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 2700 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
77
69
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
22
34
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
49
60
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
52
58
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 2700
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 7.95 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700 +2%
408
400
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2101
Ryzen 7 2700 +62%
3395
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700 +14%
2476
2181
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8604
Ryzen 7 2700 +80%
15502
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700 +19%
1119
937
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4415
Ryzen 7 2700 +44%
6354
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|April 19, 2018
|Launch price
|312 USD
|299 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i7-7700
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7700 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 2700 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
