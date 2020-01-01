Intel Core i7 7700 vs i3 8100
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 7700 against the 3.6 GHz i3 8100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
79
70
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
22
16
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
49
53
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
53
48
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8100
- Newer - released 9 months later
- Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700 +13%
418
369
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700 +47%
2154
1464
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700 +11%
2520
2273
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700 +41%
8696
6174
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700 +12%
1135
1010
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700 +33%
4485
3379
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|October 5, 2017
|Launch price
|312 USD
|117 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-7700
|i3-8100
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7700 official page
|Intel Core i3 8100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
