Intel Core i7 7700 vs i3 9100F
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 7700 against the 3.6 GHz i3 9100F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
79
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
22
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
49
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
53
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100F
- Newer - released 2 years and 4 months later
- Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
418
418
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700 +82%
2154
1186
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2520
Core i3 9100F +1%
2544
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700 +25%
8696
6942
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700 +4%
1135
1087
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700 +22%
4485
3673
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|April 23, 2019
|Launch price
|312 USD
|122 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-7700
|i3-9100F
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7700 official page
|Intel Core i3 9100F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
3 (100%)
Total votes: 3
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 7700 and AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i7 7700 and AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Intel Core i7 7700 and i3 10100
- Intel Core i7 7700 and AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Intel Core i7 7700 and i5 10400
- Intel Core i3 9100F and AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i3 9100F and i3 10100
- Intel Core i3 9100F and i5 1035G1
- Intel Core i3 9100F and AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
- Intel Core i3 9100F and i3 1005G1