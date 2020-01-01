Intel Core i7 7700 vs i5 10400
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 7700 with 4-cores against the 2.9 GHz i5 10400 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
77
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
22
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
49
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
52
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400
- Newer - released 3 years and 4 months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 5.84 GB/s (16%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
408
Core i5 10400 +5%
428
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2101
Core i5 10400 +53%
3207
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2476
Core i5 10400 +5%
2605
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8604
Core i5 10400 +46%
12565
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700 +5%
1119
1068
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4415
Core i5 10400 +34%
5922
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|312 USD
|182 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-7700
|i5-10400
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7700 official page
|Intel Core i5 10400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
3 (27.3%)
8 (72.7%)
Total votes: 11
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 and Intel Core i7 7700
- Intel Core i7 10700K and Intel Core i7 7700
- AMD Ryzen 5 2600 and Intel Core i7 7700
- Intel Core i7 7700K and Intel Core i7 7700
- Intel Core i5 9400F and Intel Core i7 7700
- Intel Core i7 10750H and Intel Core i5 10400
- Intel Core i5 10500 and Intel Core i5 10400
- Intel Core i5 10300H and Intel Core i5 10400
- Intel Core i7 10700 and Intel Core i5 10400
- AMD Ryzen 5 3400G and Intel Core i5 10400