Intel Core i7 7700 vs i5 10600K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 7700 with 4-cores against the 4.1 GHz i5 10600K with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
77
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
22
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
49
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
52
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 10600K – 65 vs 125 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600K
- Newer - released 3 years and 4 months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 5.84 GB/s (16%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
408
Core i5 10600K +23%
500
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2101
Core i5 10600K +69%
3553
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2476
Core i5 10600K +17%
2907
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8604
Core i5 10600K +67%
14376
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1119
Core i5 10600K +17%
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4415
Core i5 10600K +53%
6757
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|312 USD
|262 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-7700
|i5-10600K
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|41x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7700 official page
|Intel Core i5 10600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
