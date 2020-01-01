Intel Core i7 7700 vs i5 6500
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 7700 against the 3.2 GHz i5 6500. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
79
63
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
22
14
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
49
42
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
53
43
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
- Around 1.66 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700 +17%
418
357
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700 +67%
2154
1287
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700 +18%
2520
2132
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700 +52%
8696
5705
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700 +42%
1135
797
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700 +63%
4485
2744
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|September 1, 2015
|Launch price
|312 USD
|202 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Skylake
|Model number
|i7-7700
|i5-6500
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Intel HD Graphics 530
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|36x
|32x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7700 official page
|Intel Core i5 6500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 or i7 7700
- Intel Core i7 10700K or i7 7700
- AMD Ryzen 5 2600 or Intel Core i7 7700
- Intel Core i7 7700K or i7 7700
- Intel Core i7 10700 or i7 7700
- Intel Core i5 10600 or i5 6500
- AMD Ryzen 5 2600 or Intel Core i5 6500
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 or i5 6500
- Intel Core i5 7500 or i5 6500
- Intel Core i5 8500 or i5 6500