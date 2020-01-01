Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 7700 or Core i5 6500: what's better?

Intel Core i7 7700 vs i5 6500

Intel Core i7 7700
Intel Core i7 7700
VS
Intel Core i5 6500
Intel Core i5 6500

We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 7700 against the 3.2 GHz i5 6500. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6500 and 7700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700
  • Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
  • Around 1.66 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700 +17%
418
Core i5 6500
357
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700 +67%
2154
Core i5 6500
1287
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700 +18%
2520
Core i5 6500
2132
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700 +52%
8696
Core i5 6500
5705
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700 +42%
1135
Core i5 6500
797
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700 +63%
4485
Core i5 6500
2744

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 7700 and i5 6500

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2017 September 1, 2015
Launch price 312 USD 202 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Kaby Lake Skylake
Model number i7-7700 i5-6500
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630 Intel HD Graphics 530

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 3.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 36x 32x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s 34.1 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 7700 official page Intel Core i5 6500 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 6500 or i7 7700?
EnglishРусский