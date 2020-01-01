Intel Core i7 7700 vs i5 6600K
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 7700 against the 3.5 GHz i5 6600K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
77
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
22
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
49
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
52
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700
- Newer - released 1 year and 5 months later
- Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i5 6600K – 65 vs 91 Watt
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
- Around 1.66 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700 +5%
408
389
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700 +35%
2101
1558
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700 +7%
2476
2321
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700 +39%
8604
6202
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1119
Core i5 6600K +2%
1137
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700 +18%
4415
3741
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|August 5, 2015
|Launch price
|312 USD
|243 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Skylake
|Model number
|i7-7700
|i5-6600K
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Intel HD Graphics 530
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|35x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|91 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7700 official page
|Intel Core i5 6600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
