Intel Core i7 7700 vs i5 7300HQ
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 7700 (desktop) against the 2.5 GHz i5 7300HQ (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
79
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
24
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
49
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
54
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 7300HQ
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i7 7700 – 45 vs 65 Watt
- Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
408
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2101
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700 +27%
2476
1955
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700 +71%
8604
5042
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700 +27%
1119
878
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700 +58%
4415
2793
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|January 3, 2017
|Launch price
|312 USD
|250 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i7-7700
|i5-7300HQ
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Intel HD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7700 official page
|Intel Core i5 7300HQ official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs i7 7700
- Intel Core i7 10700K vs i7 7700
- AMD Ryzen 5 2600 vs Intel Core i7 7700
- Intel Core i7 7700K vs i7 7700
- Intel Core i7 10700 vs i7 7700
- Intel Core i7 10750H vs i5 7300HQ
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U vs Intel Core i5 7300HQ
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700U vs Intel Core i5 7300HQ
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600X vs Intel Core i5 7300HQ
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs i5 7300HQ