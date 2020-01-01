Intel Core i7 7700 vs i5 7500
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 7700 against the 3.4 GHz i5 7500. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
79
69
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
24
18
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
49
49
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
54
48
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
408
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2101
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700 +9%
2476
2280
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700 +41%
8604
6122
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700 +21%
1119
922
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700 +38%
4415
3207
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|January 3, 2017
|Launch price
|312 USD
|202 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i7-7700
|i5-7500
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Intel HD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7700 official page
|Intel Core i5 7500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
