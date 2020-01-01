Intel Core i7 7700 vs i5 8300H
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 7700 (desktop) against the 2.3 GHz i5 8300H (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
77
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
22
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
49
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
52
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8300H
- Newer - released 1 year and 3 months later
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i7 7700 – 45 vs 65 Watt
- Around 6.04 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700 +3%
408
398
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700 +25%
2101
1677
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700 +7%
2476
2320
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700 +15%
8604
7456
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700 +19%
1119
941
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700 +30%
4415
3390
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|April 3, 2018
|Launch price
|312 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-7700
|i5-8300H
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|41.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7700 official page
|Intel Core i5 8300H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
