We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 7700 (desktop) against the 2.3 GHz i5 8300H (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 8300H and 7700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8300H
  • Newer - released 1 year and 3 months later
  • Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i7 7700 – 45 vs 65 Watt
  • Around 6.04 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700 +25%
2101
Core i5 8300H
1677
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700 +7%
2476
Core i5 8300H
2320
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700 +15%
8604
Core i5 8300H
7456
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700 +19%
1119
Core i5 8300H
941
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700 +30%
4415
Core i5 8300H
3390

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 7700 and i5 8300H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2017 April 3, 2018
Launch price 312 USD -
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Kaby Lake Coffee Lake
Model number i7-7700 i5-8300H
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 23x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s 41.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 7700 official page Intel Core i5 8300H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 8300H or i7 7700?
