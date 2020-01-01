Intel Core i7 7700 vs i5 8400
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 7700 with 4-cores against the 2.8 GHz i5 8400 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
79
75
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
22
23
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
49
53
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
53
52
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8400
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Newer - released 9 months later
- Around 5.84 GB/s (16%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
418
417
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2154
Core i5 8400 +7%
2295
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700 +4%
2520
2422
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8696
Core i5 8400 +8%
9367
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700 +10%
1135
1036
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700 +2%
4485
4398
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|October 5, 2017
|Launch price
|312 USD
|182 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-7700
|i5-8400
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|6
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7700 official page
|Intel Core i5 8400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
