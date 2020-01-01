Intel Core i7 7700 vs i5 9400F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 7700 with 4-cores against the 2.9 GHz i5 9400F with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
79
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
22
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
49
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
53
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400F
- Newer - released 2 years later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Around 5.84 GB/s (16%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
418
416
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2154
Core i5 9400F +11%
2399
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700 +1%
2520
2497
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8696
Core i5 9400F +11%
9630
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700 +6%
1135
1070
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4485
4470
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|January 7, 2019
|Launch price
|312 USD
|189 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-7700
|i5-9400F
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|6
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7700 official page
|Intel Core i5 9400F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
