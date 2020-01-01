Intel Core i7 7700 vs i5 9400T
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 7700 with 4-cores against the 1.8 GHz i5 9400T with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
79
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
24
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
49
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
54
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700
- 24% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400T
- Newer - released 2 years and 4 months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i7 7700 – 35 vs 65 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Around 5.84 GB/s (16%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
408
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2101
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700 +21%
2476
2044
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700 +11%
8604
7777
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700 +30%
1119
863
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700 +24%
4415
3560
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|April 23, 2019
|Launch price
|312 USD
|182 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-7700
|i5-9400T
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|6
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7700 official page
|Intel Core i5 9400T official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
