Intel Core i7 7700 vs i5 9600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 7700 with 4-cores against the 3.1 GHz i5 9600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
79
83
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
24
30
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
49
63
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
54
59
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9600
- Newer - released 2 years and 4 months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Around 5.84 GB/s (16%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
408
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2101
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2476
Core i5 9600 +11%
2744
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8604
Core i5 9600 +25%
10717
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700 +1%
1119
1105
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4415
Core i5 9600 +19%
5262
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|April 23, 2019
|Launch price
|312 USD
|224 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-7700
|i5-9600
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|6
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|31x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7700 official page
|Intel Core i5 9600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
