Intel Core i7 7700 vs i5 9600

Intel Core i7 7700
Intel Core i7 7700
VS
Intel Core i5 9600
Intel Core i5 9600

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 7700 with 4-cores against the 3.1 GHz i5 9600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 9600 and 7700
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9600
  • Newer - released 2 years and 4 months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Around 5.84 GB/s (16%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
  • Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700
2476
Core i5 9600 +11%
2744
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700
8604
Core i5 9600 +25%
10717
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700 +1%
1119
Core i5 9600
1105
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700
4415
Core i5 9600 +19%
5262

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 7700 and i5 9600

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2017 April 23, 2019
Launch price 312 USD 224 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Kaby Lake Coffee Lake
Model number i7-7700 i5-9600
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 6
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 31x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 9MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 7700 official page Intel Core i5 9600 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 9600 or i7 7700?
