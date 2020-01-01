Intel Core i7 7700 vs i5 9600K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 7700 with 4-cores against the 3.7 GHz i5 9600K with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
77
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
22
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
49
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
52
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i5 9600K – 65 vs 95 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9600K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year and 9 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Around 5.84 GB/s (16%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
408
Core i5 9600K +18%
481
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2101
Core i5 9600K +23%
2593
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2476
Core i5 9600K +11%
2736
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8604
Core i5 9600K +26%
10850
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1119
Core i5 9600K +1%
1126
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4415
Core i5 9600K +23%
5451
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|October 8, 2018
|Launch price
|312 USD
|263 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-7700
|i5-9600K
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|6
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7700 official page
|Intel Core i5 9600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 7700 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i7 7700 vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Intel Core i7 7700 vs Intel Core i3 10100
- Intel Core i7 7700 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Intel Core i7 7700 vs Intel Core i5 10400
- Intel Core i5 9600K vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i5 9600K vs Intel Core i5 10600K
- Intel Core i5 9600K vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Intel Core i5 9600K vs AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT