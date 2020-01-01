Intel Core i7 7700 vs i7 10510U
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 7700 (desktop) against the 1.8 GHz i7 10510U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
79
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
22
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
49
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
53
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10510U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i7 7700 – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Newer - released 2 years and 8 months later
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- Around 5.9 GB/s (16%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
418
Core i7 10510U +7%
446
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700 +43%
2154
1506
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700 +3%
2520
2448
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700 +22%
8696
7103
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700 +51%
1135
753
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700 +57%
4485
2858
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|August 21, 2019
|Launch price
|312 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-7700
|i7-10510U
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|41.66 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7700 official page
|Intel Core i7 10510U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 7700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i7 7700 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Intel Core i7 7700 or Intel Core i3 10100
- Intel Core i7 7700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Intel Core i7 7700 or Intel Core i5 10400
- Intel Core i7 10510U or Intel Core i7 10750H
- Intel Core i7 10510U or AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Intel Core i7 10510U or Intel Core i5 10210U
- Intel Core i7 10510U or AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
- Intel Core i7 10510U or Intel Core i5 1035G4