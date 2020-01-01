Intel Core i7 7700 vs i7 1065G7
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 7700 (desktop) against the 1.3 GHz i7 1065G7 (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
77
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
22
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
49
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
52
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i7 7700 – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Newer - released 2 years and 7 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
408
Core i7 1065G7 +9%
446
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700 +37%
2101
1530
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2476
Core i7 1065G7 +1%
2496
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8604
Core i7 1065G7 +4%
8943
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1119
Core i7 1065G7 +4%
1166
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700 +10%
4415
4026
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|August 1, 2019
|Launch price
|312 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i7-7700
|i7-1065G7
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|36x
|13x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7700 official page
|Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
