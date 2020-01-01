Intel Core i7 7700 vs i7 10700K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 7700 with 4-cores against the 3.8 GHz i7 10700K with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
77
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
22
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
49
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
52
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 10700K – 65 vs 125 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K
- Newer - released 3 years and 4 months later
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Around 10.04 GB/s (28%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 21% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
408
Core i7 10700K +25%
512
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2101
Core i7 10700K +132%
4874
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2476
Core i7 10700K +23%
3041
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8604
Core i7 10700K +125%
19343
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1119
Core i7 10700K +12%
1255
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4415
Core i7 10700K +99%
8791
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|312 USD
|389 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-7700
|i7-10700K
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7700 official page
|Intel Core i7 10700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Core i7 1065G7 and Core i7 7700
- Core i3 10100 and Core i7 7700
- Ryzen 5 3600X and Core i7 7700
- Core i5 10400 and Core i7 7700
- Core i5 9400F and Core i7 7700
- Core i9 10900K and Core i7 10700K
- Ryzen 9 3900X and Core i7 10700K
- Core i5 10600K and Core i7 10700K
- Core i9 9900K and Core i7 10700K
- Ryzen 7 3800X and Core i7 10700K