Intel Core i7 7700 vs i7 10750H
We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 7700 (desktop) with 4-cores against the 2.6 GHz i7 10750H (laptop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
77
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
22
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
49
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
52
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H
- Newer - released 3 years and 3 months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i7 7700 – 45 vs 65 Watt
- Around 10.04 GB/s (28%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
408
Core i7 10750H +17%
479
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2101
Core i7 10750H +28%
2694
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2476
Core i7 10750H +10%
2732
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8604
Core i7 10750H +47%
12655
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1119
Core i7 10750H +8%
1209
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4415
Core i7 10750H +22%
5374
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|April 2, 2020
|Launch price
|312 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-7700
|i7-10750H
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7700 official page
|Intel Core i7 10750H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Core i7 7700 vs Ryzen 5 3600
- Core i7 7700 vs Ryzen 7 3700X
- Core i7 7700 vs Core i3 10100
- Core i7 7700 vs Ryzen 5 3600X
- Core i7 7700 vs Core i5 10400
- Core i7 10750H vs Ryzen 5 3600
- Core i7 10750H vs Core i7 1065G7
- Core i7 10750H vs Core i7 10700K
- Core i7 10750H vs Ryzen 5 4600H
- Core i7 10750H vs Core i7 10850H