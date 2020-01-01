Intel Core i7 7700 vs i7 6700
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 7700 against the 3.4 GHz i7 6700. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
77
73
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
22
19
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
49
42
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
52
49
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- Around 1.66 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700 +2%
408
401
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700 +20%
2101
1755
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700 +8%
2476
2302
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700 +8%
8604
7973
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700 +10%
1119
1021
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700 +23%
4415
3580
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|September 1, 2015
|Launch price
|312 USD
|312 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Skylake
|Model number
|i7-7700
|i7-6700
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Intel HD Graphics 530
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7700 official page
|Intel Core i7 6700 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
