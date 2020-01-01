Intel Core i7 7700 vs i7 6700K
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 7700 against the 4 GHz i7 6700K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
77
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
22
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
49
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
52
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700
- Newer - released 1 year and 5 months later
- Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i7 6700K – 65 vs 91 Watt
- Around 1.66 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6700K
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
408
Core i7 6700K +2%
418
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700 +3%
2101
2047
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2476
2483
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8604
Core i7 6700K +3%
8896
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1119
Core i7 6700K +3%
1152
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4415
Core i7 6700K +4%
4598
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|August 5, 2015
|Launch price
|312 USD
|350 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Skylake
|Model number
|i7-7700
|i7-6700K
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Intel HD Graphics 530
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|40x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|1.75 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|91 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7700 official page
|Intel Core i7 6700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
3 (100%)
Total votes: 3
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 and i7 7700
- Intel Core i7 10700K and i7 7700
- AMD Ryzen 5 2600 and Intel Core i7 7700
- Intel Core i7 7700K and i7 7700
- Intel Core i7 10700 and i7 7700
- Intel Core i7 10750H and i7 6700K
- Intel Core i7 10700K and i7 6700K
- Intel Core i9 9900K and i7 6700K
- Intel Core i3 8100 and i7 6700K
- Intel Core i7 9700K and i7 6700K