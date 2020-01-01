Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 7700 or Core i7 6700K: what's better?

We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 7700 against the 4 GHz i7 6700K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6700K and 7700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700
  • Newer - released 1 year and 5 months later
  • Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i7 6700K – 65 vs 91 Watt
  • Around 1.66 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6700K
  • Unlocked multiplier

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700 +3%
2101
Core i7 6700K
2047
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700
8604
Core i7 6700K +3%
8896
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700
1119
Core i7 6700K +3%
1152
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700
4415
Core i7 6700K +4%
4598

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 7700 and i7 6700K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2017 August 5, 2015
Launch price 312 USD 350 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Kaby Lake Skylake
Model number i7-7700 i7-6700K
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630 Intel HD Graphics 530

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 40x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 1.75 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 91 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s 34.1 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 7700 official page Intel Core i7 6700K official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 6700K or i7 7700?
