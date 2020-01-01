Intel Core i7 7700HQ vs AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 7700HQ against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700HQ
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.8 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
- Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 7700HQ – 15 vs 45 Watt
- Newer - released 2 years later
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700HQ +9%
388
356
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700HQ +16%
1687
1459
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700HQ +2%
2036
1994
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6952
Ryzen 5 3500U +2%
7094
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700HQ +46%
902
617
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700HQ +27%
3387
2661
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i7-7700HQ
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7700HQ official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
4 (36.4%)
7 (63.6%)
Total votes: 11
Сompetitors
- Ryzen 7 3700X or Core i7 7700HQ
- Core i3 10100 or Core i7 7700HQ
- Ryzen 7 3750H or Core i7 7700HQ
- Core i7 8750H or Core i7 7700HQ
- Core i5 10400 or Core i7 7700HQ
- Core i5 10300H or Ryzen 5 3500U
- Core i5 1035G4 or Ryzen 5 3500U
- Core i5 1035G1 or Ryzen 5 3500U
- Ryzen 5 4600U or Ryzen 5 3500U
- Ryzen 3 3200G or Ryzen 5 3500U